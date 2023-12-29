DCC to provide free Christmas tree disposal service around Dublin

The 2023 Christmas trees have fulfilled their destiny.

It's hard to believe another Christmas has come and gone, and with the arrival of 2024 comes the removal of decorations, lights, and the most important festive symbol of all - your Christmas tree.

January 6th is fast approaching, and while you don't have to take your Christmas tree down on that appointed day, depending on how long you've had it up, you might need to. It's a daunting task, to be sure, for more than just that it signals the end of Christmas for another year, and if you're not sure what to do with your old tree, Dublin City Council (DCC) have a service that might just help you out.

DCC took to socials to announce that they are providing a free Christmas tree disposal service at a few centres and drop off points around the city, where they recycle them to be used for compost and wood chips.

Sound like a solution to you? These are the various places you can bring your Christmas tree.

Recycling Centres

Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5

Grangegorman Bring Centre, Grangegorman Road Upper, Dublin 7

Rathmines Bring Centre, Gullistan Terrace, Dublin 6

Windmill Road Bring Centre, Windmill Road, Dublin 12

Ringsend Recycling Centre, Pigeon House Road, Dublin 4

Ballymun Recycling Centre, Carton Way, Dublin 11

North Strand Recycling Centre, Shamrock Terrace, Dublin 1

You can check out the various opening hours for these centres here.

Local drop off points

Christmas trees will be accepted free of charge at the following locations between 9.00 and 17.00 from Saturday 6th January until Sunday 21st January 2024; dropping off your tree outside of these times might result in a fine as it will be considered a litter offence.

Good Counsel Liffey Gaels GAA Club, Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Sandymount Strand Car Park, Strand Road, Dublin 4

Clontarf Promenade Car Park, Clontarf Dublin 3

Mellowes Park Depot, Mellowes Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

Albert College Park, Whitehall, Dublin 9

You can also drop off your tree at Croke Park between Thursday 4th and Friday 12th January. Visitors must enter the park via the Joseph Avenue entrance, and the opening hours are Monday to Friday between 10am and 7pm.

