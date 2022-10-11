DCC 'fully committed' to repairing and returning to Weaver Park following fire

"The high level of use of the park is testament to the value which the wider community places on this amenity."

Following the senseless fire that occurred at Weaver Park on Sunday evening, Dublin City Council (DCC) have released this statement. They begin by asking anyone with any information to assist An Garda Síochana with their investigation.

DCC continue to say what an integral part Weaver Park plays for the local community based by the Liberties. In their statement they say:

"Weaver Park was developed by Dublin City Council for the benefit of the whole community and incorporates elements in its design which the local community voiced as being important to them. This included the iconic 'Dutch Billy' play frame, which was specifically intended to provide a unique and engaging play environment for young children."

Dublin City Council statement regarding fire at Weaver Park. pic.twitter.com/6eRv5ef4hi — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) October 10, 2022

It is in light of this that makes the fire at Weaver Park so devastating for locals.

Finally they say they are, "fully committed to maintaining the park to the highest standards for the benefit of the whole community. Dublin City Council is committed to repairing and returning the Weaver Park play frame to use as quickly as possible."

Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street earlier this evening. One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire. We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí pic.twitter.com/G6JeUU8sLD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 9, 2022

Currently they are assessing the fire damage done to the Weaver Park play frame; the hope is that they can get it fixed as soon as possible.

