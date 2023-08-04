Deer Park Hotel to be demolished to make way for new 'destination' Howth development

By Katy Thornton

August 4, 2023 at 12:45pm

Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel.

At the end of July 2023, Tetrarch Capital, who own the Citywest Hotel, got planning permission from Fingal County Council (FCC) for a new destination hotel in Howth.

As this is on the site of the Deer Park Hotel, the current hotel will be demolished to make way for the new project.

The 142-bedroom hotel will have a rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace, function area, a spa, fitness centre and swimming pool, according to the planning, and will occupy four storeys.

While planning permission has been granted, the development has faced several objections; planning was first applied for over a year ago, in June 2022.

According to The Independent, "The hotel development was granted permission, subject to 19 conditions including the access road being omitted with a revised site layout, and a reduction of parking spaces."

The full planning application is available to view on the FCC website.

Header image via Fingal County Council

