DSPCA rescues Mario the hedgehog from a drainage pipe in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

September 30, 2021 at 3:17pm

Share:
DSPCA rescues Mario the hedgehog from a drainage pipe in Dublin

This little fella was aptly named Mario

The DSPCA rescued a hedgehog from a drain pipe outside a house in North Dublin yesterday afternoon. He narrowly avoided drowning in the pipe but was very stressed upon rescue. His feet were red and sore and it will be a few days before he can be released. The DSPCA are taking good care of him and treating the his sores.

The DSPCA requests that people get covers for their drain pipes if possible to avoid small animals like Mario from getting stuck.

We're just pleased that Mario is getting the best care possible.

Header image via Instagram/dspcaadoptions

READ ON: Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Green & Black's and Coco Brew team up to find the perfect chocolate and coffee pairing

Lovin Games Weekly - The return of Death Stranding is upon us

Try this simple and healthy whitefish recipe at home

A new cafe has just opened up in D7

You may also love

Pubs and nightclubs are coming back and they could stay open as late as 6am

This important conservation project in Howth involves 25 goats and we are impressed

This Dublin bus service is coming to an end

Swimming ban announced for popular Blackrock swim spot

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.