DSPCA rescues Mario the hedgehog from a drainage pipe in Dublin

This little fella was aptly named Mario

The DSPCA rescued a hedgehog from a drain pipe outside a house in North Dublin yesterday afternoon. He narrowly avoided drowning in the pipe but was very stressed upon rescue. His feet were red and sore and it will be a few days before he can be released. The DSPCA are taking good care of him and treating the his sores.

The DSPCA requests that people get covers for their drain pipes if possible to avoid small animals like Mario from getting stuck.

We're just pleased that Mario is getting the best care possible.

Header image via Instagram/dspcaadoptions

