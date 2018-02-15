Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man

It's being treated as a personal tragedy.

One of Ireland's biggest cinemas will be closed until February 16th after the sudden death of a man.

Cineworld on Parnell Street took to social media to announce that they would remain shut until Friday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Wednesday night and a body was discovered.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident is "being treated as a personal tragedy."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The post reads: “We’re sorry to inform you that the cinema will be closed today while the gardai investigate an incident at the cinema that took place yesterday evening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we plan to reopen the cinema as normal on Friday.

“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”