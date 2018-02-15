News

Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man

It's being treated as a personal tragedy.

Cineworld Parnell Street

One of Ireland's biggest cinemas will be closed until February 16th after the sudden death of a man. 

Cineworld on Parnell Street took to social media to announce that they would remain shut until Friday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Wednesday night and a body was discovered.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident is "being treated as a personal tragedy."

 

The post reads: “We’re sorry to inform you that the cinema will be closed today while the gardai investigate an incident at the cinema that took place yesterday evening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we plan to reopen the cinema as normal on Friday.

“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
Temple Street Advises Only 'Seriously Ill' Children Should Attend Hospital Amid Overcrowding
Temple Street Advises Only 'Seriously Ill' Children Should Attend Hospital Amid Overcrowding
Dáil Hears Shocking Information About New Luas Cross City Line
Dáil Hears Shocking Information About New Luas Cross City Line
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
Man Armed With Revolver Robs Ballymun Bookies
Man Armed With Revolver Robs Ballymun Bookies
There's A Really Good Reason Why Dublin's Underground Metro Has Been Delayed
There's A Really Good Reason Why Dublin's Underground Metro Has Been Delayed
These Dublin Petrol Stations Are Selling Fuel For 99c A Litre For Today Only
These Dublin Petrol Stations Are Selling Fuel For 99c A Litre For Today Only
Gardaí Confirm Manhunt Underway After Vicious Attack In Northside
Gardaí Confirm Manhunt Underway After Vicious Attack In Northside
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
Dublin

Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
Flybe Launch Massive €20 Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Lifestyle

Flybe Launch Massive €20 Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin
Recipes

Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
Lifestyle

Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin