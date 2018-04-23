Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday

The demonstration aims to raise awareness of the continued dangers of cycling in the city...

Cycling Safety advocates Dublin Cycling Campaign has confirmed plans for a 'die-in' protest to take place outside Leinster House this Wednesday. The demonstration aims to raise awareness of the continued dangers of cycling in the city and to urge the Government to implement greater safety measures.

In a post on Twitter, Dublin Cycling highlighted the fact that 14 pedestrians and five cyclists have died on Irish roads so far in 2018 and called for urgent action to be taken immediately.

This Wednesday at 6pm we will be taking part in a die-in demonstration outside Leinster House in protest at the continued carnage on our roads. 14 pedestrians and 5 cyclists have died on Irish roads in 2018 to date. Urgent action needs to be taken by government immediately. pic.twitter.com/MxdtZKl5Rt — Dublin Cycling (@dublincycling) April 23, 2018

On Wednesday, Dublin Cycling will join up with I BIKE Dublin for the silent die-in which is due to take place at 6pm with people being encouraged to gather at 5.50pm. A similar protest took place back in November and drew a large number of participants.

