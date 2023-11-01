Dublin Fire Brigade received 'approx one emergency call every 70 seconds' on Halloween

Last night's poor weather didn't stop a series of fires around the county.

Halloween night was a wet one, with an onslaught of showers which kept many trick or treating kids indoors, but that's not to say there wasn't plenty of activity going on.

The Dublin Fire Brigade (or should I say Dublin Fire Boogade, as they have changed their name to on Twitter) had a really busy evening, reporting that they received approximately "one emergency call every 70 seconds". This included a car fire in Tallaght and grass that caught alight in Portmarnock, despite the bad weather.

Fireworks could be heard and seen around the city from the moment dusk settled, and the fire brigade spent the evening sending out District Officers to assess the fires, categorising whether they might be in danger of spreading.

In conversation with Morning Ireland, the chief fire officer for Dublin Fire Brigade Greg O'Dwyer said there was 385 ambulance calls, two of which were related to firework injuries.

Header images via Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade

