Dublin girl uses confirmation money to buy treats for her local garda station

"In this together" is something we're all hearing a lot of in recent weeks and one little girl in Finglas perfectly encapsulates that spirit.

12-year-old Ciara from Finglas has written a lovely letter to the Gardai in her local station telling them that she has recently made her confirmation and wanted to use some of her money to purchase treats for them.

Ciara writes 'I had an idea to use some of my money to give back to the frontline services around my area. So I bought some goodies and drinks to help. Stay safe always.'

Gardaí in Finglas received a package today from a young girl living in the district. She bought the Gardaí working on the frontline some treats using her confirmation money. Thank you Ciara😊#InsideTheK full of genuine people. Thank you all for your support. We are here to help. pic.twitter.com/Se8uzcnbmr — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 28, 2020

The delicious bounty is sure to go down well with Gardai on a break from their massive policing operation this weekend. Thousands of officers are being deployed on foot, bike and mobile patrol to ensure that people are adhering to the stringent Covid-19 measures that were announced last night.

If we can all appreciate each other's efforts like young Ciara does, then the country is bound to be back in good shape sooner rather than later.

