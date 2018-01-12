News

Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords

Rents continue to rise rapidly in the capital

Shutterstock 561093475

Dublin has been named one of the top cities in Europe for residential landlords. 

According to a report from German investment manager Patrizia Immobilien, the capital stands out for its rapidly rising property prices and rents and lack of new builds. 

"The interest rate picture in the eurozone could hardly be rosier for real estate investors; after all, lending rates are below the zone's 1.4pc inflation rate (October 2017) - which the ECB clearly thinks is too low," the report reads.

The average cost of a house in Dublin rose by 11.8% over the past 12 months, according to MyHome.ie. 

Double-digit rises are set to continue all the way through this year. 

READ NEXT: The Secret To Getting Low Rent And House Prices In Dublin Has Been Revealed

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Will Be Home To "Ground-Breaking" New School Come September
Dublin Will Be Home To "Ground-Breaking" New School Come September
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
News

BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
News

Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
News

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
The Secret To Getting Low Rent And House Prices In Dublin Has Been Revealed
Lifestyle

The Secret To Getting Low Rent And House Prices In Dublin Has Been Revealed

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin