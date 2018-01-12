Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords

Rents continue to rise rapidly in the capital

Dublin has been named one of the top cities in Europe for residential landlords.

According to a report from German investment manager Patrizia Immobilien, the capital stands out for its rapidly rising property prices and rents and lack of new builds.

"The interest rate picture in the eurozone could hardly be rosier for real estate investors; after all, lending rates are below the zone's 1.4pc inflation rate (October 2017) - which the ECB clearly thinks is too low," the report reads.

The average cost of a house in Dublin rose by 11.8% over the past 12 months, according to MyHome.ie.

Double-digit rises are set to continue all the way through this year.

