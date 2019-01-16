News

Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain

'Semenly', it was a bad idea

Semen Main Dublin Hospital

2019 is only in its infancy but we've already found the most bizarre story of the year.

A 33-year-old man was admitted to Dublin Hospital for medical treatment after he repeatedly injected himself in the back with his own semen in order to treat an ongoing pain.

He developed a "subcutaneous abscess" on his right arm as a result of injecting himself monthly for 18 months.

It was also found that he had emphysema and oedema better known as excess watery fluid under his skin.

The case was reported in the The Irish Medical Journal titled ‘Semenly’ Harmless Back Pain: An Unusual Presentation of a Subcutaneous Abscess.

Dr Lisa Dunne of Adelaide and Meath Hospital in Tallaght was the author of the report and concluded that this was the first case of "intravenous semen injection" found in medical literature.

As well as this, it was found that absolutely nowhere online or in books, recommend this method as a cure.

The patient complained of sudden and severe lower back pain and inserted the semen on his own accord as part of an "innovative" way of treating the pain.

"The patient disclosed that he had intravenously injected his own semen as an innovative method to treat back pain. He had devised this “cure” independent of any medical advice.

"Upon further interrogation of this alternative therapy, he revealed he had injected one monthly “dose” of semen for 18 consecutive months using a hypodermic needle which had been purchased online.

"Upon this occasion the patient had injected three “doses” of semen intra-vascularly and intra-muscularly," the report said.

You can find the full report here.

Dublin Hospital Semen Dublin Hospital Sperm Dublin Hospital Back Pain Semen Dublin Hospital Back Pain Semen Report
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen
This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen
Flight En Route To Dublin Forced To Declare Emergency And Divert To Manchester
Flight En Route To Dublin Forced To Declare Emergency And Divert To Manchester
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Reckon You've Got The X Factor? Dublin Auditions Take Place Next Month
Dublin

Reckon You've Got The X Factor? Dublin Auditions Take Place Next Month
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dublin Dishes You Have To Try
Food and Drink

Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dublin Dishes You Have To Try
"A New Way To Enjoy A Live Show" - New Vicar Street Hotel Gets Go-Ahead
Dublin

"A New Way To Enjoy A Live Show" - New Vicar Street Hotel Gets Go-Ahead

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group