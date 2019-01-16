Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain

2019 is only in its infancy but we've already found the most bizarre story of the year.

A 33-year-old man was admitted to Dublin Hospital for medical treatment after he repeatedly injected himself in the back with his own semen in order to treat an ongoing pain.

He developed a "subcutaneous abscess" on his right arm as a result of injecting himself monthly for 18 months.

It was also found that he had emphysema and oedema better known as excess watery fluid under his skin.

The case was reported in the The Irish Medical Journal titled ‘Semenly’ Harmless Back Pain: An Unusual Presentation of a Subcutaneous Abscess.

Dr Lisa Dunne of Adelaide and Meath Hospital in Tallaght was the author of the report and concluded that this was the first case of "intravenous semen injection" found in medical literature.



As well as this, it was found that absolutely nowhere online or in books, recommend this method as a cure.

The patient complained of sudden and severe lower back pain and inserted the semen on his own accord as part of an "innovative" way of treating the pain.

"The patient disclosed that he had intravenously injected his own semen as an innovative method to treat back pain. He had devised this “cure” independent of any medical advice.

"Upon further interrogation of this alternative therapy, he revealed he had injected one monthly “dose” of semen for 18 consecutive months using a hypodermic needle which had been purchased online.

"Upon this occasion the patient had injected three “doses” of semen intra-vascularly and intra-muscularly," the report said.

You can find the full report here.