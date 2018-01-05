Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny

The families could be on the streets by February.

A number of homeless families in Dublin city could be on the streets come February after The Gresham Hotel stated that it would no longer be accepting homeless families or individuals.

The Journal.ie reports that the hotel - which was used as part of emergency accommodation for those in need - said that the 14 homeless families which are currently staying at The Gresham will have to source alternative accommodation by the end of January.

The Gresham had been paid in the past by Dublin City Council to accommodate homeless families over the past number of years but they have told Dublin Regional Homeless Executive that it will no longer be the case.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, has said that the families have no indication as to where they are going.

“This hotel had no problem taking DCC payments in the past. How much has the Gresham been paid over the past three years?"

The families in question had been self-accommodating. This is where a private hotel or B&B accommodation is sought and is paid for by Dublin City Council.

Lovin reached out to The Gresham Hotel (known now as the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin) but they were unavailable for comment.

