A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning

A Dubliner was allegedly attacked by three men at a flat in Whitefriar Gardens on Thursday morning following an all-night house party.

The Sun are saying that the man in question was a crack cocaine-addicted robber and is refusing to make a complaint about the incident to Gardaí.

Gardaí confirmed to Lovin Dublin on Thursday morning that they were "investigating the discovery of what is believed to be part of an ear - found on Whitefriar St, D8 at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday 1st August 2018. Investigations are ongoing."

It is being claimed that one of the attackers sliced off the victim's ear which was later found more than half a kilometre away.

The victim was rushed to St James's Hospital after losing eight pints of blood and sources are saying that it was unlikely that the ear could be saved.

A source told the publication that:

“Everyone is talking about Mark having his ear chopped off and being stabbed in the chest. People are stunned because not too much happens around here.

“There was a party on all night but Mark wasn’t attacked until the morning and managed to crawl from his flat and raise the alarm.

“He has been in a lot of trouble in the past but has been keeping his head down in recent months and hasn’t been in much trouble.”

