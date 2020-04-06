Close

Dublin hurler describes "scary days" he spent in hospital with Covid-19

By James Fenton

April 6, 2020 at 2:59pm

Former Dublin hurler Mick Carton has described the "scary days" he spent in hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

O'Tooles clubman Mick Carton spoke to RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport yesterday to detail his experience of contracting coronavirus.

Carton, who is also a firefighter with Dublin Fire Brigade, took to social media last week to thank well-wishers and yesterday he outlined how he began to feel ill the day after having two drinks in his local pub, before social distancing measures had been put in place by the government.

He told listeners that he "woke up the next day and I thought, 'I have the worst hangover'" before adding that he developed a thumping headache that lasted for three days.

Carton went on to say that "I started getting aches and pains all over my body and it was only on the fourth day that I started getting a fever throughout the night. Then I thought I might try and get tested because it was just getting worse."

The 35-year-old described what happened next by saying "It was a tough week. They sent an ambulance straight away. The first six days in hospital were really tough. There were some scary moments. I was really sick in hospital and they did a chest x-ray and the results were quite vicious."

Throughout the 15-minute long interview, Carton expresses his concerns that he had passed the virus on to his wife and two children and praised staff at the Mater Hospital who helped him complete a full recovery. "I can't thank the staff enough. They were putting their lives at risk looking after us all. The ward I was on was just for coronavirus. The support from family, friends and neighbours was incredible. The sense of community and how positive everyone was around us, I'll never forget it. It was overwhelming for everyone."

The interview is a great insight into how coronavirus can affect anyone, even those who consider themselves young, fit and healthy. You can listen to the full chat here.

