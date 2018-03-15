Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London

All that avocado toast and crowded apartments means living in a city in this day and age is rarely cheap, but it's still a bit of a shock to the system to hear that it's now more expensive to live in Dublin than it is to live in London.

A world-wide survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit has ranked the most and least expensive cities in the world, and Dublin has now shot above London because of the weakened sterling due to Brexit.

Dublin is now the 19th most expensive city in the world, compared to ranking 25th last year, while London has fallen from 24th to 30th place – its lowest ranking since 1998 that makes it 9% cheaper to live in than Dublin.

The most expensive city in the world for five years running is Singapore, while the cheapest include New Delhi and Bucharest.

These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world:

While British cities are cheaper than others on the list, the report does say that those living in the UK won't feel as though they have a lower cost of living.

"Intense competition among British retailers accompanied by low oil and commodity prices has kept significant rises in check over the last few years," said Roxana Slavcheva, who is editor of the' Worldwide Cost of Living' report.

"But now rising import prices mean that British shoppers will notice higher levels of inflation, even as businesses potentially benefit from inbound retail tourism and cross border trade."

