Dublin pharmacy launches pioneering new video-call service

Meaghers Pharmacy has launched a new video-call service so customers can speak with pharmacists from their own homes.

Dublin based pharmacy Meagher's has launched an innovative new service that will allow customers to speak directly to one of the onsite pharmacists via video call - thereby allowing customers to have a face-to-face consultation from the comfort of their own home.

The first service of its kind, the consultations are carried out through secure video link to ensure confidentiality and privacy. Calls can be carried out via mobile, tablet or PC and, in line with new legislation, customers can also have their doctor send an electronic copy of their prescription directly to Meagher's via the HSE's secure email system Healthmail.

This means that customers or their carers can have any queries or concerns around their medicines answered without the need to leave their houses and go instore - a particularly helpful service for more vulnerable customers who may be trying to limit their interactions with other people.

In operation Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, anyone wishing to avail of the new service can send an email request to the pharmacy ([email protected]) or contact Meagher's via their helpline (01-4853098).

