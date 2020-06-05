Dublin pharmacy launches pioneering new video-call service

Meaghers Pharmacy has launched a new video-call service so customers can speak with pharmacists from their own homes.
Dublin based pharmacy Meagher's has launched an innovative new service that will allow customers to speak directly to one of the onsite pharmacists via video call - thereby allowing customers to have a face-to-face consultation from the comfort of their own home.
The first service of its kind, the consultations are carried out through secure video link to ensure confidentiality and privacy. Calls can be carried out via mobile, tablet or PC and, in line with new legislation, customers can also have their doctor send an electronic copy of their prescription directly to Meagher's via the HSE's secure email system Healthmail.
As a pharmacy group we pride ourselves in constantly innovating to enhance our patient care. This latest project was the brainchild of our MD @oonaghohag What began as just a seed of thought has resulted in Meaghers becoming the first Pharmacy group in Ireland to launch a Video Pharmacist Service. You can now speak with a pharmacist face to face, from the comfort and safety of your own home. You can discuss your medicines just as you would when visiting one of our stores. For more information on this service and how you can book a consultation please see our stories and link in our bio 👆 A big shoutout to our model and supervising pharmacist in Churchtown @lisamurrayyyy 🧑🏻⚕️#alwaysinnovating #pharmacyofthefuture
This means that customers or their carers can have any queries or concerns around their medicines answered without the need to leave their houses and go instore - a particularly helpful service for more vulnerable customers who may be trying to limit their interactions with other people.
In operation Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, anyone wishing to avail of the new service can send an email request to the pharmacy ([email protected]) or contact Meagher's via their helpline (01-4853098).
