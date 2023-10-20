Dublin issued with a Status Orange rain warning

By Stephen Porzio

October 20, 2023 at 2:15pm

Share:

Possible impacts include flooding, dangerous driving conditions, and poor visibility.

Dublin and Wicklow have been hit with a Status Orange warning by Met Éireann who have said the counties are set to see flooding.

Having already taken effect, the rain warning is scheduled to be valid until 8am on Saturday (21 October).

It reads: "Spells of heavy rain. Impacts: Flooding, dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility."

Advertisement

Dublin and Wicklow set to see flooding as Status Orange warning issued

On top of this, a Status Yellow rain warning from Met Éireann is in effect for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

Scheduled until 9pm on Friday, the alert states: "Heavy rain or showers with chance of thunder.

"Possible impacts: localised flooding, dangerous travelling conditions."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for all of Northern Ireland which has taken effect and is set to last until 9am on Saturday.

These alerts follow Cork earlier in the week seeing "unprecedented" flooding, with several of its areas being described as "impassable".

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

3 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

Last night's Arctic Monkeys gig in Dublin could be the last ever for the band

Octopus found fighting off seagulls on Dublin beach released back into the water

Hangmen at the Gaiety Theatre is a must-see for Banshees of Inisherin fans

You may also love

Octopus found fighting off seagulls on Dublin beach released back into the water

Bono and The Edge sell The Clarence to Press Up hospitality group

Medically supervised injection centre to open in Dublin by this time next year

A sparkling new interactive sculpture has been unveiled in Dublin's Docklands