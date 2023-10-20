Dublin issued with a Status Orange rain warning

Possible impacts include flooding, dangerous driving conditions, and poor visibility.

Dublin and Wicklow have been hit with a Status Orange warning by Met Éireann who have said the counties are set to see flooding.

Having already taken effect, the rain warning is scheduled to be valid until 8am on Saturday (21 October).

It reads: "Spells of heavy rain. Impacts: Flooding, dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility."

⚠️ Status Orange Rainfall Warning for #Dublin & #Wicklow 🌧️



Spells of heavy rain. ☔️



Possible impacts:



Flooding 🌧️ ⚠️

Dangerous driving conditions 🚗

Poor visibility 👀



View all current warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/VK3rYMuVtM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 20, 2023

Advertisement

Dublin and Wicklow set to see flooding as Status Orange warning issued

On top of this, a Status Yellow rain warning from Met Éireann is in effect for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

Scheduled until 9pm on Friday, the alert states: "Heavy rain or showers with chance of thunder.

"Possible impacts: localised flooding, dangerous travelling conditions."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for all of Northern Ireland which has taken effect and is set to last until 9am on Saturday.

These alerts follow Cork earlier in the week seeing "unprecedented" flooding, with several of its areas being described as "impassable".