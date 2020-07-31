Close

Eid Al Adha celebration to go ahead at Croke Park today

By Sarah Finnan

July 31, 2020 at 8:52am

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated at Croke Park this morning, with the stadium chosen on the basis that it will allow for proper social distancing to be carried out.

Regarded as one of the most important events in the religious calendar, Muslims all around the world will celebrate Eid Al Adha today. Several Irish mosques will mark the occasion with the biggest celebration due to take place in Dublin's Croke Park.

Originally planning to host 500 people, the stadium will instead welcome around 200 Muslims inside for the festival. Changes to the government roadmap since announcing the event mean that numbers have had to be reduced and despite appeals to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, less than half the proposed attendees will be allowed into Croke Park today.

Responding to a letter from Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, chair of the Irish Muslim & Peace Integration Council, Micheál Martin said that public health "must take precedence" and that we need to "continue to act responsibly".

GAA President John Horan has welcomed the celebration, saying that it is a testament to the GAA's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Kicking off at 9:30am this morning, the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

