Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment

RTÉ weather presenter, Evelyn Cusack, has hit back at comments by a UK forecaster after he criticised our forecaster's criteria for naming storms.

You can do many things in this life, but one thing you cannot do, is tell us what we can or can't name our storms.

Some of the points he made were that naming the recent weather, "Storm Fionn" was being dramatic while stating that Met Éireann and the Met Office should be kept completely separate and that next we'll be "naming raindrops."

Cusack responded and talking to the Irish Independent she said that she understood his point but says that it doesn't really matter what he thinks, rules are rules.

"We issued a storm warning because there were storm gradient winds - but there was no circulation with it.



"We have a joint storm naming system with the UK but [Storm Fionn] didn't affect the UK. Sometimes if a storm hits Ireland it moves on to the UK but this didn't really affect them as such.

"It doesn't matter what we call it, the point is if our system moves on to the UK they would use the name and vice versa so it doesn't really matter what the criteria are.

"That presenter was saying 'this is ridiculous, Fionn isn't really a storm' but it was a storm in the sense that it fulfilled our Orange level weather warning

"I can understand his point - he wants a storm circulation - but it fulfilled our criteria for a Status Orange warning."

Ah, everyone loves a good chat about the weather.

READ NEXT: Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin