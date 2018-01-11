Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'

The plan is set to cost €27 million.

A plan to build a brand new 'super depot' for Dublin City Council has been approved by Fingal County Council.

The depot will be located on St Margaret’s Road in Ballymun, and is estimated to cost €27 million.

The new building will accommodate 150 staff and will have a further 600 reporting to it, according to The Journal.

A salt barn, vehicle workshops and a multi storey carpark are all going to be features of the new scheme.

How the depot is expected to look. Image: EDC Engineers

Councillor Noeleen Reilly says that the decision is a welcomed one.

"The additional workforce in the area should be a benefit to the local community and economy.

"In terms of existing sites and the land that will now become available the council need to prepare a plan for housing and other amenities in the future."

Locals in the area, who would be affected by the new plans, are to be consulted.