Person fined €500 for fake employer letter which provided 'reasonable excuse' for Tenerife trip

By James Fenton

February 5, 2021 at 4:39pm

Gardaí have shared a fake employer letter which claimed to provide a 'reasonable excuse' for someone to undertake international travel to Tenerife.

The letter claimed to certify that the person in question is an 'Electronic Security Systems Provider which is an essential service in Europe and covered by the Irish Government advice of January 24th.'

It adds that it had been issued by the 'Human Resources Department of (company)' and that 'the individual will provide an essential service at (hotel) in Tenerife, Spain.'

Gardaí shared the image on social media along with the caption: 'Gardaí at Dublin Airport checking 'reasonable excuse' for international travel were provided this letter, found to be false. €500 fine issued. Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.'

Gardaí confirmed today that over 300 people have been fined for organising and attending or organising house parties throughout the pandemic, while 4,600 fines in total have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

