Guns N' Roses confirm new Dublin tour dates for huge outdoor gig

Legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses are set to come to Ireland next year for an outdoor gig at Dublin's Marlay Park.

Originally due to play Marlay Park this past June, Guns N' Roses were forced to reschedule all upcoming gigs - pushing their Dublin concert to summer 2021 instead.

Kicking off their European tour in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon in early June 2021, the band have plans to play gigs in Spain, Sweden, the UK and Germany. Along with a huge outdoor gig at Marlay Park.

Confirming that the rockers have rescheduled their Irish show for next year, Ticketmaster tweeted to assure fans that all tickets will still be valid.

"@gunsnroses ' 2020 summer tour dates have now been rescheduled to 22 June 2021 at Marlay Park, Dublin.

All tickets remain valid for the new dates. No ticket exchange required."

A limited number of tickets go on sale this Friday, 7 August. https://t.co/gvOCbCTbJi pic.twitter.com/ERvvQ5MJk3 — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) August 5, 2020

And good news for anyone who didn't manage to get their hands on tickets first time round as a limited number of additional tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 7.

Routing and venue ability issues have meant that a number of upcoming shows have had to be cancelled indefinitely. Thanking fans for their continued support, the group shared a short statement online that reads:

"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage."

