PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"

The surprise closing has come with a quick destruction.

Nightclub Jan

You've probably spent many a good night in here bopping away to the tunes in a craic-filled environment that you'll find hard to match anywhere else in the city.

Well, the news that this popular Dublin nightclub was closing down brought tears to many eyes and the sight of it being torn down is going to just make it worse.

Marcus O’Laoire is a Dublin-based DJ who took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his experiences about his time playing and dancing in Hangar.

He started off saying how this place brought a change to the Dublin nightclub scene and gave people a place to dance that wasn't situated on Harcourt Street.

He was lucky enough to play his first gig there and described how you'd leave covered in paint and during the recession nobody had any money so everyone just partied.

He said that: "It's a sad day when a city is willing to destroy a social hub... to build a soulless, profit-forward hotel.

"If you were part of the journey from Andrews to Alt to Hangar, it's been real. I just hope this trend stops or Dublin will be sterile as fuck in ten years."

You can read the reason why Hangar closed down here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

