Howth Castle to be transformed into wedding location as part of €10m revamp

Howth Castle has been given the go-ahead for a huge redevelopment as a hotel and tourist attraction, The Independent reports.

Plans submitted by property investor Tetrarch Capital and Michael J Wright hospitality group over Christmas have now been approved by Fingal County Council.

Plans for the site include a petting farm, picnic areas, a 150-seat marquee for wedding events, greenhouse, plant nursery and pedestrianisation of the grounds.

Howth Castle is to undergo a massive revamp.

Investors Tetrarch have insisted they're "committed to retaining the natural beauty of the entire estate".

The plans also include changing the use of the ground floor of the main castle building to tea rooms and a wedding reception area, with rooms at basement level to become kitchens and storage areas.

On the immediate castle grounds, some farm buildings will be demolished and a new entrance will be created at the 19th century gates to the castle grounds. Developers have also proposed a new access road to a car park area.

The council have approved the plans for the protected structure, but with a number of conditions.

These conditions include the proposed marquee being relocated to the east of the castle, away from mature trees, from mature trees, and being revised to be more “sympathetic to the setting”.

The council also had “significant concerns” over the road proposal and the quantity of parking being provided, according to The Independent, and have said that no more than 151 car parking spaces will be allowed, and the overflow car park should be omitted. They have also requested additional electric vehicle charging points and bicycle parking.

