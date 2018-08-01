News

"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning

Gardaí are currently investigating the grim discovery.

Garda Tape

Gardaí are investigating what they believe to be the discovery of part of a human ear in Dublin's City Centre.

The suspected human ear was discovered just before 10am in a set of Dublin 8 flats on Wednesday morning.

Detectives are currently at the scene where the area has been sealed off and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A Gardaí spokesperson told Lovin Dublin that:

"Gardaí are investigating the discovery of what's believed to be part of an ear - found on Whitefriar St, D8 at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday 1st August 2018. Investigations are ongoing."

Dublin dublin 8 Dublin 8 Flats Garda, Human Ear
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

