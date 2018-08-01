"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning

Gardaí are investigating what they believe to be the discovery of part of a human ear in Dublin's City Centre.

The suspected human ear was discovered just before 10am in a set of Dublin 8 flats on Wednesday morning.

Detectives are currently at the scene where the area has been sealed off and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A Gardaí spokesperson told Lovin Dublin that:

"Gardaí are investigating the discovery of what's believed to be part of an ear - found on Whitefriar St, D8 at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday 1st August 2018. Investigations are ongoing."