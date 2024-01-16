Largest commercial plane to ever land in Dublin Airport to touchdown this evening

It's an exciting day for the plane watchers.

History will be made at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening (January 16), as the largest ever commercial plane is set to arrive on the runway.

The 747-8 aircraft from Air China is scheduled to arrive at the airport shortly after 7pm and is carrying Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who will be meeting with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a two day visit.

For those planning on catching a glimpse of the plane, make sure to keep an eye on flight trackers and weather conditions as of course the landing time could vary.

The Boeing 747-8 aircraft has a wingspan of 68 metres and is 76 metres long, which is bigger than the current largest commercial aircraft to land at Dublin Airport - the B747-400 which has a wingspan measuring 64m and is 71m long.

It is set to eclipse even the largest aircraft of any kind to land at Dublin Airport - the military Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, with a wingspan of 67m and a length of 75m, which last visited Dublin in 2019.

Last year also saw the visit to Dublin Airport of Air Force One, which has a wingspan of 60m and a length of 70m.

In a statement to JOE, Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa said: "This will be the biggest commercial aircraft to ever land at Dublin Airport and will join the long list of landmark moments in the long history of the airport, which this week celebrates its 84th birthday.

"The runways at Dublin Airport have just about seen it all over the past eight decades, from numerous US Presidents, through to The Beatles and several Popes, but this is a first and the arrival of a 747-8 aircraft will mark yet another significant milestone for the airport.

"The team at Dublin Airport is looking forward to welcoming Premier Li, his delegation and all of the passengers on board the 747-8 on Tuesday evening."

