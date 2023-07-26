Lego to open second Dublin store this autumn

Lego fever is about to rear its head again with news of a new store.

Following the huge hype and success of their first Dublin store on Grafton Street, Lego is set to open a second store this autumn.

The brand confirmed that doors will be open in October in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

The store will be located across a 200sq.m. space and will offer a massive range of new products which will only available at Lego stores and Lego.com.

Products will include the new Disney Castle and the PAC-MAN Arcade.

Amy Pearson, Director of EMEA Marketing at the Lego Group, said the success of the Grafton Street shop, since its opening in 2022, has proven the love Irish consumers have for the Lego brand.

"The new Lego store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities Lego has to offer," she said.

Sharon Walsh, Leasing Director at Falcon AM, Asset Manager for Blanchardstown Centre, said the shopping centre is thrilled to welcome the newest addition to their store lineup.

"Creating unique customer experiences is increasingly important and this interactive, fully-immersive store speaks directly to that," she said.

