News

Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31

He was taken to hospital last week...

Screen Shot 2018 06 25 At 14 38 08

Former Love/Hate actor Daniel 'Dano' Doyle has passed away in hospital after an apparent drug overdose, the Irish Independent reports.

The fitness model, 31, appeared in series five of the RTÉ drama. He was found unresponsive in his cell in Mountjoy Prison last week before being rushed to the Mater Hospital. He had been jailed for two years after being caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets.

Mr. Doyle was originally from Ballymun in Dublin.

(header pic: Instagram)

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
BREAKING: Body Of Young Man Found In Dublin Park This Morning
BREAKING: Body Of Young Man Found In Dublin Park This Morning
A Fake 'Buddhist Monk' Has Been Attempting To Con Dubliners In The City Centre
A Fake 'Buddhist Monk' Has Been Attempting To Con Dubliners In The City Centre
There Will Be A High Garda Presence At This Dublin Shopping Centre On Saturday
There Will Be A High Garda Presence At This Dublin Shopping Centre On Saturday
VIDEO: Several Fires Broke Out Across Dublin Due To Warm Weather
VIDEO: Several Fires Broke Out Across Dublin Due To Warm Weather
DART Drivers Have Threatened To Stop Driving Past Connolly Station Today Calling It 'Bandit Country'
DART Drivers Have Threatened To Stop Driving Past Connolly Station Today Calling It 'Bandit Country'
Man Questioned In Relation To Alleged Rape Of American Tourist In Dublin
Man Questioned In Relation To Alleged Rape Of American Tourist In Dublin
Gardaí Investigate Dublin House Fire Which May Have Been 'Started Maliciously'
Gardaí Investigate Dublin House Fire Which May Have Been 'Started Maliciously'
PICS: Fuel Spill Leads To Closure Of Major Dublin Road Today
PICS: Fuel Spill Leads To Closure Of Major Dublin Road Today
PIC: This Dublin Bus Sign Will Have You Questioning What Time Of Year It Is
PIC: This Dublin Bus Sign Will Have You Questioning What Time Of Year It Is
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
Dublin

PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
News

Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
PICS: €930-A-Month To Live In A Dublin Log Cabin With A Dog
Dublin

PICS: €930-A-Month To Live In A Dublin Log Cabin With A Dog
Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church
Dublin

Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
Food and Drink

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
Here's Where You'll Find The Best Pastéis de Nata In Dublin
Food and Drink

Here's Where You'll Find The Best Pastéis de Nata In Dublin
FREE Burgers Are Being Given Away At This Rathmines Restaurant Next Week
Sponsored

FREE Burgers Are Being Given Away At This Rathmines Restaurant Next Week
PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight
Dublin

PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group