Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31

Former Love/Hate actor Daniel 'Dano' Doyle has passed away in hospital after an apparent drug overdose, the Irish Independent reports.

The fitness model, 31, appeared in series five of the RTÉ drama. He was found unresponsive in his cell in Mountjoy Prison last week before being rushed to the Mater Hospital. He had been jailed for two years after being caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets.

Mr. Doyle was originally from Ballymun in Dublin.

