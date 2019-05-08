Luas Passengers Facing Huge Delays This Morning Due To Power Failure

Luas passengers are facing huge delays this morning after a power failure forced a large section of the Red Line to close.

The line is completely closed between the Red Cow and Saggart in both directions until further notice.

A statement on their website reads, ‘Luas customers please be advised services continue to be impacted by a power failure in the Tallaght/Saggart and Red Cow section of the line.

‘Luas tickets are valid on [Dublin Bus] together with a limited alternative bus serving all affected stops.’

The alternative bus transfer service is serving all stops affected by the failure, although it’s only running every 30 minutes.

Passengers have been advised to allow extra time when travelling. It’s not yet known when the line will be back in service.

You can find the latest updates on the Luas website here.

