Man stabbed seven times outside departures hall at Dublin Airport

It is reported that a penknife was used in the attack and that the victim suffered wounds to the abdomen and neck.

A man was stabbed seven times at Dublin Airport at the weekend, according to reports.

In a statement on Sunday (17 September), Gardaí said they were investigating a public order incident that occurred outside of Terminal 1 at around 11.30am that morning.

A spokesperson stated that a man in his 50s was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries "believed at this time to be non-life-threatening".

They also said a second male, also in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the North Dublin area.

The Irish Independent has since stated that the victim was smoking a cigarette outside the departures hall in Terminal 1 when he was stabbed seven times.

The man was reportedly stabbed outside the departures hall in Dublin Airport's Terminal 1

The paper also reports that a penknife was used in the attack, that the victim suffered wounds to the abdomen and neck and that the suspect is not known to the victim.

In a statement to JOE about the incident, the daa (Dublin Airport Authority) said:

"Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident within 90 seconds at 11.30 yesterday morning, detained an individual who was subsequently taken into Garda custody while the Airport Fire Service ambulance personnel attended to the victim of the incident."

Meanwhile, Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and that they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Terminal 1 between 11am and 11.45am on Sunday, 17 September and who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

