McDonald's breakfast menu to return with walk-in service

By Sarah Finnan

June 11, 2020 at 10:10am

The fast-food chain will begin offering the service in its UK branches first, before rolling the service out in Irish branches towards the end of this month - with McDonald's breakfast also returning to the menu. 

McDonald's bosses confirmed that restaurants would be reopening to the public later this month, announcing that customers will soon be able to avail of walk-in services once again. Offering the service over in England first, they'll begin rolling out the service in the chain's UK branches from June 17th.

As was the case with the reopening of the restaurant's drive-thru facilities, the service will be implemented across Irish branches on a phased basis with staff rolling out measures to enable walk-in orders across outlets from June 24th.

Also confirming that breakfast will be back on the menu at a handful of stores from June 24th, it's all part of the plan to return to 'business as usual'. McDonald's is currently implementing a limited menu in stores but a number of restaurants have resumed McDelivery services as well, including branches in Galway, Louth, Limerick and several Dublin restaurants. You can see the full list here.

READ NEXT: Hollywood actor challenges Leo to quote Mean Girls in his next speech

