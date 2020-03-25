Michael D Higgins urges the public to "give it a lash" and stop the spread

Michael D Higgins has called on the public to "give it a lash" as Ireland aims to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

President Michael D Higgins was speaking on FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock with Jim-Jim and Nobby and said "If we give it a lash in what we're doing this week in terms of observing the 'physical distance,' when we're out doing things together and also in relation to the other recommendations about handwashing and all the rest of it, it means that what we do this week will have a huge effect."

He added "Give it a lash this week. Do much more than the minimum and then we'll see. Who knows? In weeks to come we'll be able to say we did our bit in reducing the burden." Higgins also urged the public to "concentrate on when this is over because it will be over."

As rallying cries go, they don't come much better than that. Yesterday, the government announced new measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 which includes the closure of schools until at least April 19. Non-essential retail shops were also asked to shut and you can read more about the new measures here.

So, it seems the best thing we can all do right now is take Michael D's advice, give it a lash and soon we'll be partying like it's 1990 all over again. C'mon Ireland!

You can listen to the full FM104 interview with President Higgins here.

