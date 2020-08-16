Close

Minister Harris encouraging people to 'think of someone in your life and do it for them'

By Sarah Finnan

August 16, 2020 at 9:21am

Heartening the public to continue fighting the good fight, Minister Simon Harris took to Twitter last night to remind people that there is still a long way to go when it comes to containing the spread of Covid-19.

Asking that we "redouble our efforts", he encouraged people to think of someone close to them and use that as further motivation to wear a mask and continue adhering to public health guidelines.

"Wouldn’t we do anything for family? What if your mum has a lung condition & is doing everything she can to keep well during #Covid19?Well, mine does. So when I keep distance, reduce contacts & wear my mask, I do it thinking of her. Think of someone in your life & do it for them."

Adding that we managed to come together and work to change the trajectory of Covid-19 before, he reiterated that August is just as important a month in fighting the virus.

"We are not powerless. For our families, friends & country, let’s all redouble our efforts. We must. We can’t not. Stay safe."

This comes after the Department of Health was notified of 200 additional cases of Covid-19 yesterday - bringing the country's total number of cases to date to just over 27,000.

READ NEXT: The Dublin pedestrianisation trial has been extended until the end of August

