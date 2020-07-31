Close

New Dublin cycleway along the Royal Canal now open

By Sarah Finnan

July 31, 2020 at 2:23pm

A new .75km cycleway opened along the Royal Canal this morning. Dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists, it marks phase two of the Royal Canal Greenway - a project to create the longest off-road Greenway in Ireland.

Stretching from Sherrif Street to North Strand Road, the path includes a three-metre wide cycleway along with a footpath measuring two metres in width.

Confirming that the new cycleway is open as of today, Dublin City Council (DCC) took to Twitter to say:

"@LordMayorDublin @hazechu & @EamonRyan opened phase 2 of the Royal Canal Cycle Route this morning. It's. 75km in length & runs from Sheriff St Upper to North Strand Road. It is open to the public now!"

An unfortunate typo called for a follow-up tweet with DCC officials clarifying that the cycle lane is .75km as opposed to 75km as many were lead to believe.

The new route has been welcomed by locals and is sure to be very popular given that a large majority of the public are looking to avoid public transport wherever possible.

A number of other local cycling infrastructure is being developed around the city, including at Trinity College where officials have asked DCC to widen footpaths and install bike tracks on more than 8km of key routes between the TCD campuses and residences.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin City Council 

