New 'Guinness Quarter' planned for the Liberties with residential units and green space

Ballymore and Diageo have unveiled plans for a "major new urban quarter", located on the lands of St James's Gate Brewery. The plan to redevelop over 12 acres of currently disused brewery lands was detailed in an application for planning permission submitted today to Dublin City Council.

As outlined on libertiesdublin.ie, the plan would see the area transformed into "Dublin’s first Zero Carbon District", with residential, commercial and leisure units all set within 2 acres of new public spaces and pedestrians streets.

Set alongside the Guinness Storehouse, the proposed development would include:

336 residential units, 20% of which to be social housing managed by The Iveagh Trust

A new 300-seater performance space

A market and food hall, showcasing Irish craft and produce, located off a new central public space

A hotel, developed within the Victorian-era buildings along James Street

A wide range of commercial, retail and community spaces, complementing the nearby GEC Guinness Enterprise Centre.

Over two acres of public outdoor spaces, landscaped to "create pockets of greenery to surprise and delight".

Speaking at the unveiling of the "Guinness Quarter" plan, David Killion of Ballymore said:

Our vision and plan is that once complete, the Guinness Quarter will be among the finest examples of sustainability and urban development, embracing the community, cultural, social, and industrial legacy of this part of Dublin. Conscious that the site is such an intrinsic part of the history of the area, Ballymore is honoured to be a custodian of this project.

