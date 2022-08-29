Permission granted for 569 new homes to be built in Dublin 24

Construction on the new homes is expected to start in the middle of next year.

Cairn Homes has been granted planning permission to build 569 new homes in Clonburris, Dublin 24, the Irish Times has reported.

The houses are part of the first phase of Cairn's new housing scheme, which will see the development of a new suburb located 13km from the city centre aiming to provide new homes for 25,000 people.

A creche, two local parks, children's play areas and a green link alongside Fonthill Road will also be built as part of this phase. 8 new schools and public buildings will also be delivered.

The new suburb will be serviced by "existing and enhanced public transport infrastructure, including two train stations on the soon to be electrified Dublin-Kildare rail line", according to the Times.

Cairn will commence construction and expects to deliver new homes as part of the first phase of the scheme by the middle of next year. The 569 new Dublin homes will consist of 173 houses, 148 duplexes and 248 apartments.

Chief executive Michael Stanley told the Times that Cairn would be the lead developer at Clonburris “where we will build 5,500 of the total 9,000 new homes planned over the coming years”.

“Our aim is to create a large, vibrant and sustainable new community on our city’s doorstep,” he added.

