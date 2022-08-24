Planning permission to build Dublin's tallest building currently being sought

It would be nearly 110 metres in height.

A planning application has been lodged with Dublin City Council to develop what would be the capital's tallest building.

The submission was made by the company Ventaway, with the development proposed to take place on the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay.

This would include 1-4 City Quay, 5 City Quay and 23-25 Moss Street in Dublin 2.

If approved by the council, the building would comprise of 24 storeys and would be 108.4 metres in height.

Advertisement

That would be just under 30 metres taller than Dublin's current tallest building, Capital Dock, which is 79 metres in height.

Capital Dock is also the tallest building in the Republic of Ireland, ahead of The Exo Building in Dublin and The Elysian in Cork.

The tallest building on the island of Ireland, meanwhile, is the Obel Tower in Belfast at 85 metres.

On top of the 24 storeys, the development at City Quay is planned to house a double basement.

Advertisement

The application states that offices are proposed from the ground to the 24th storey, with terraces to all elevations.

Meanwhile, an arts centre would be contained in the basement, ground and first floor level.

A gym is also proposed at ground level, while the basement space would provide for 11 car parking spaces and 424 bicycle spaces.

"The overall gross floor area of the development comprises 35,910 sq.m, including 1,404 sq.m. arts centre, 22,587 sq.m. offices and 244 sq.m. gym," the application reads.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Have you checked out this stylish new café bar on Ormond Quay?