Dublin's first multi-sport indoor circuit arena, Skill Zone is a popular choice for locals when planning an active day out in the city.

Incorporating 10 different sports including a 6m racing wall, batting cages, rugby, soccer, tennis, golf chipping, target practice, hang tough, Gaelic and basketball, it's come to be known as somewhat of an adult's play zone. However, a post shared to the centre's Instagram page earlier today confirmed that they'll be closing their doors for good.

Announcing that the current climate has made staying open too difficult, the statement reads:

'It is with much regret and sorrow that, primarily due to the very challenging trading conditions created by Covid-19, we must advise of the immediate closure of Skill Zone.

We would like to thank our staff, all of whom will be accommodated in our other facilities, for all their effort and contribution and all of you, our valued customers, for all of your support over the past few years. It has been a pleasure to provide great activity and entertainment to so many.'

Reassuring customers that booking deposits will be refunded, the team later added:

'For any customers who may have booking deposits with us, we would like to reassure you that a full refund will be issued within the next 7 days. For any queries in relation to these refunds, please email [email protected]'

Header image via Instagram/Skill Zone