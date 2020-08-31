Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Popular Dublin activity centre Skill Zone announces immediate closure

By Sarah Finnan

August 31, 2020 at 5:24pm

Share:

Dublin's first multi-sport indoor circuit arena, Skill Zone is a popular choice for locals when planning an active day out in the city.

Incorporating 10 different sports including a 6m racing wall, batting cages, rugby, soccer, tennis, golf chipping, target practice, hang tough, Gaelic and basketball, it's come to be known as somewhat of an adult's play zone. However, a post shared to the centre's Instagram page earlier today confirmed that they'll be closing their doors for good.

Announcing that the current climate has made staying open too difficult, the statement reads:

'It is with much regret and sorrow that, primarily due to the very challenging trading conditions created by Covid-19, we must advise of the immediate closure of Skill Zone.

We would like to thank our staff, all of whom will be accommodated in our other facilities, for all their effort and contribution and all of you, our valued customers, for all of your support over the past few years. It has been a pleasure to provide great activity and entertainment to so many.'

Reassuring customers that booking deposits will be refunded, the team later added:

'For any customers who may have booking deposits with us, we would like to reassure you that a full refund will be issued within the next 7 days. For any queries in relation to these refunds, please email [email protected]'

View this post on Instagram

It is with much regret and sorrow that, primarily due to the very challenging trading conditions created by Covid-19, we must advise of the immediate closure of Skill Zone. We would like to thank our staff, all of whom will be accommodated in our other facilities, for all their effort and contribution and all of you, our valued customers, for all of your support over the past few years. It has been a pleasure to provide great activity and entertainment to so many. For any customers who may have booking deposits with us, we would like to reassure you that a full refund will be issued within the next 7 days. For any queries in relation to these refunds, please email [email protected]

A post shared by Skill Zone (@skillzonesandyford) on

Header image via Instagram/Skill Zone

READ NEXT: WATCH: CCTV footage captures ‘Dancing Queen’ giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

Share:

Latest articles

Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin

Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Dublin's Coast: The best things to do on your next day out

You may also love

Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin

Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Motorists warned to avoid M50 this morning with huge delays reported

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.