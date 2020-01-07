Radio legend Larry Gogan has sadly passed away

Legendary broadcaster Larry Gogan has died, aged 81.

RTE announced the tragic news early on Tuesday morning.

Born in 1938, Gogan was one of the most beloved figures on Irish radio during a career that spanned almost six decades.

The Dubliner is perhaps best known for his work on RTE's 2FM, where his Just a Minute Quiz and The Golden Hour programme earned him a dedicated following of listeners.

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our dear friend & colleague Larry Gogan. RIP Larry x

Gogan left 2FM 12 months ago in a move which saw the station renamed Larry Gogan FM for the day in tribute to his legacy with the popular station.

He then began a new show with RTE Gold.

Gogan, who had been ill in recent years, was predeceased by his wife Florrie and he is survived by his five children and grandchildren.

Tributes have been pouring in for the radio legend, with Joe Duffy taking to Twitter to say: "From ‘Just A Minute Quiz” to the Golden Hour Larry was the soundtrack of our lives from the 1960s-2020s.I visited him ten days ago, he was in his usual great form with his loving family, his beautiful honeyed voice, the quick wit and deep intelligence shone through."

