Roy Keane purchases swanky new pad in Dublin, with Rod Stewart as his neighbour

Footballing legend Roy Keane has just purchased a luxury apartment in Dublin 4, in the same complex as Rod Stewart.

The former Irish captain's new pad which overlooks the Avivia Stadium is one of 215 units in the luxurious Landsdowne Place complex. The development sits on a on a 6.8-acre site with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses and duplex townhouses ranging from €825,000 to €6.5 million.

Living area inside a Landsdowne Place townhouse

Amenities at the development include a private cinema, gym, wellness centre with a sauna and steam room, and a 24-hour concierge service.

The wellness centre at Landsdowne Place

Keane and his family are currently based in Cheshire in the UK, but he regularly travels back to both Dublin and Cork for sporting events and to visit family.

Keane declined to comment through his solicitor Comyn Kelleher Tobin, which handled the purchase, according to the Irish Times. It is not known if he intends to use the apartment for himself or if it will be an investment property.

The new pad reportedly has a great balcony view of the nearby Aviva Stadium, so Keane won't have to travel far to watch matches.

A balcony at one of the properties in Landsdowne Place

Other residents at the "prestigious” development include Ming-Wai Lau, a son of Joseph Lau, one of the richest people in Asia, and Irvine Laidlaw, a Scottish businessman and former member of the House of Lords. No doubt they'll all be getting the same dry, sarcastic treatment from their new Corkonian neighbour.

