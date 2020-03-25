Ryan Tubridy is off air today due to a "persistent cough"

Ryan Tubridy is not hosting his daily radio show this morning due to a "persistent cough", listeners have been told.

The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTE Radio One is being hosted this morning by Oliver Callan, who has told listeners that Ryan is off air with a persistent cough that he is getting checked out.

Good morning. I'll be filling in @RyanTubridyShow this morning from 9am. Stay tuned @RTERadio1 — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) March 25, 2020

Tubridy has won praise in recent weeks for keeping Late Late Show viewers up to speed on the Covid-19 situation and last week he took part in a live demonstration of what taking a test for the virus entails.

Filling listeners in this morning, Callan said of Ryan is "getting it checked out and hopefully he will be back on the Late Late Show this Friday, hale and hearty and doing what they've been doing over the last few weeks which I think has been very helpful to a lot of us and very entertaining as well."

Tubridy's RTE colleague Claire Byrne announced earlier this week that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but she has since said that she is "through the worst of it."

