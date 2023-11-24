Spitalfields commend their 'hero' trainee chef who intervened in yesterday's school attack

Alan Loren-Guille is just 17 years old.

Dublin 8 restaurant Spitalfields have praised a brave young "super hero" chef on their staff, who they say intervened in yesterday's in yesterday's Parnell Square school stabbing and disarmed the attacker.

17 year old Alan Loren-Guille is a French stagiaire (trainee) in the Spitalfields kitchen, and is said to have wrestled the knife from the hands of the attacker outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire yesterday afternoon.

In a post on Instagram, the Spitalfields team wrote:

"This is our own 17 year old super hero Alan Loren-Guille who was one of the brave hero’s that managed to disarm the school children attacker yesterday in Dublin on his way to work. He is one of our brilliant French stagiaires in the kitchen @spitalfields_dublin. He noticed something happening as he passed by and selflessly jumped in to stop the attacker and managed to wrestle the knife off him".

Alan Loren-Guille is the Spitalfields chef who intervened in yesterday's Parnell Square attack.

They added that Alan came away "fairly unscathed" bar a couple of cuts to his hands and face.

Dublin businesses have flooded the comments commending Alan for his bravery.

Spitalfields concluded that their "prayers are with the poor children, families and teachers who were affected by this tragedy".

Dubliners have also been commending the heroic actions of Brazilian Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio, who intercepted yesterday's attack by using his helmet as a weapon against the attacker.

Speaking to the Journal last night, Caio said: “I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds. He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in”.

Three young children and one creche worker aged in her 30s were treated for injuries following yesterdays attack. One girl, aged 5 is still in a critical condition in hospital.

Header image via Instagram/spitalfields_dublin