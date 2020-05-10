Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

TD says hairdressers provide an "essential service" amid calls for them to reopen

By James Fenton

May 10, 2020 at 2:58pm

Share:

Fianna Fail TD Robert Troy has called for the reopening of hairdressers, saying that they offer an "essential service" to the Irish public.

The situation around hairdressers and Covid-19 has been much-debated recently, with people in the industry calling on the government to allow them to open in June instead of July.

Mr. Troy has now added his weight to the argument by saying: "Many people are anxious about having to wait another three months to get a haircut from a professional.

"Every village and town up and down the country have a number of hairdresser’s businesses, which provide an essential service to citizens.

“Following the publication of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, salons and barbers will have to stay closed until July 20th, with the distinct possibility that some of these businesses permanently closing."

Mr. Troy added that Ireland could follow the lead of other European nations, saying: "Given that countries such as Denmark, France, Spain and Germany are permitting their hairdressers to reopen under strict guidelines this month, why can’t Ireland follow suit?

“Another unintended consequence of hairdressers remaining closed until July is the probable emergence of black-market activity, which will unlikely be carried out under safety guidelines.”

He also said he is calling on Business Minister Heather Humphreys to "urgently review the government decision taken and for the hairdresser sector to reopen sooner than envisaged in the plan published under appropriate safety measures."

Currently, hairdressers are scheduled to open in phase 4 of the government roadmap which begins on July 20. Mr. Troy and those within the industry are hoping that this will be brought forward to phase 3 which starts on June 29.

Share:

Latest articles

People all over the world are celebrating Bono's 60th today

Ah, lads - The Sunday Game promo for our GAA-less summer will have you reaching for the tissues

New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

Nine-point plan unveiled to help Dublin's nightlife after lockdown

You may also love

New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

PICS: Thousands got up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal

Chief Medical Officer doesn't see 'any realistic prospects' of pubs opening in June

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil when he thinks air travel will return

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.