Templeogue café offering free coffee for all Katies, Kates, and Taylors in honour of Katie Taylor's win

It's a good day to be called Katie.

Following a tense couple of days in Dublin, there was some much welcomed good news coming out of the 3Arena as Katie Taylor won her rematch with Chantelle Cameron, securing her place as the World Super Lightweight Champion.

It was a huge win for Ireland, and Templeogue café Deja Brew are offering free coffees today, Monday November 27th, in honour of the Bray native's victory, for anyone with the name Katie, Kate, or Taylor.

They took to Instagram to share this limited time offering, saying:

"The greatest ever, anyone called kate, katie or even taylor , grab yourself a free coffee tomorrow all day."

It's a good day to be a Katie variation, especially for the Monday morning scaries (which are like the Sunday scaries, but worse). Get your oat flattie or vanilla latte on the house - just make sure you get down to Deja Brew today as this is a one day offer only. Free coffees will be flowing for Katies all day long.

Might have to take a trip out myself... if they accept Katys too.

