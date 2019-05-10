There’s A GIANT Buckfast Event On This Weekend

World Buckfast Day happens this Sunday and to celebrate, The Workman’s Club are going all out.

The World Buckfast Day, and we at The Workman’s Club are proud to host an evening filled to the brim with Buckfast related craic.

On the cocktail menu are Sip on a Bucky Royale (Buckfast and prosecco), Bucky Sour (like a whiskey sour, but more Buckfasty) and a Bucky Negroni.

Of course for those traditionalists who love Buckfast by the Bottle – you can enjoy your Buckfast on the rocks.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by Workman’s Club Karaoke on The Workman’s Club Main Stage.

For anyone too shy for the stage, the Guilty Pleasure DJs will be spinning THE BEST guilty pleasure tunes from the 80s, 90s, naughties and nowsies.