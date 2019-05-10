د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

There’s A GIANT Buckfast Event On This Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

World Buckfast Day happens this Sunday and to celebrate, The Workman’s Club are going all out.

The World Buckfast Day, and we at The Workman’s Club are proud to host an evening filled to the brim with Buckfast related craic.

On the cocktail menu are Sip on a Bucky Royale (Buckfast and prosecco), Bucky Sour (like a whiskey sour, but more Buckfasty) and a Bucky Negroni.

Of course for those traditionalists who love Buckfast by the Bottle – you can enjoy your Buckfast on the rocks.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by Workman’s Club Karaoke on The Workman’s Club Main Stage.

For anyone too shy for the stage, the Guilty Pleasure DJs will be spinning THE BEST guilty pleasure tunes from the 80s, 90s, naughties and nowsies.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK