Three Dublin sushi takeaways operating from bedroom ordered to close

Three sushi takeaways in Santry have been ordered to close after they were found to be operating from a bedroom of a house.

Koi Sushi, Nagoya Sushi and Kyoto Sushi, all with addresses at 1 Shanvarna Road in Santry, were found by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland to be 'operating from a bedroom of a house where there were breaches of food legislation and food safety controls and record keeping'.

In a monthly update issued today, the FSAI found that the takeaways had 'food being produced, processed and distributed in an unsatisfactory and unclean environment and an absence of safe practice when handling raw fish and cooked rice'.

Speaking about the enforcements, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said: "Running a food business that has not been registered and is therefore, not supervised is totally unacceptable and poses a very serious risk to consumers’ health. In these instances, the unregistered businesses were producing sushi without any hygiene or temperature controls".

She added that "Sushi is a very high-risk product because it contains raw fish which must be kept chilled to reduce the growth of dangerous bacteria. It can also contain cooked rice, which is a ready-to-eat product that must be kept chilled".

Having "no evidence of traceability of raw ingredients posed a grave and immediate danger to consumer health," Dr. Byrne said.

You can read more about the FSAI's October closure orders here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

