UK media has tried to claim Katie Taylor as one of their own and the Irish are having none of it

Fresh off the back of her win against Delfine Persoon, Katie Taylor is looking forward to returning home. Telling Sky Sports that she hasn't been back to Ireland since Christmas, the Bray native said that she's most excited about spending time with family - her granny in particular.

Woman of the hour Katie Taylor has defended her undisputed lightweight title with a win against Delfine Persoon over the weekend. Coming from humble beginnings at her home out in Bray, it's clear that neither fame nor success have gone to the boxer's head who has said that she's most looking forward to spending time with her family upon returning to Ireland.

Saying that her last visit home was around Christmas time, Katie has spent the past few months over in the US where she was training for a fight against Amanda Serrano. Speaking to Sky Sports about her upcoming plans, the Irish athlete said that she can't wait to catch up with family.

Trying to claim her as one of their own, UK media is in hot water with Irish people once again. Describing Taylor as "Team GB", people have wasted no time in reminding Sky Sports that the athlete is in fact, Irish.

So this is me when yet another UK media outlet claims an Irish athlete/actor/singer as a UK citizen. This time it’s claiming Irish Katie Taylor, World Champion and Gold Olympic Medalist as a Team GB athlete. pic.twitter.com/OFRhuWB5lS — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 22, 2020

Not the first time for such a thing to happen, it comes only mere weeks after Normal People star Paul Mescal was referred to as "British talent".

Katie Taylor is Irish. The comments on sky sports last night, referring to her as "Team GB" will be written off as a gaffe.



But this happens all the time.



Paul Mescal has had to remind everyone that he's Irish after publications incorrectly labelled him as British. — Emma DeSouza (@EmmandJDeSouza) August 23, 2020

READ NEXT: Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban