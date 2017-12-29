News

Young Boy Hospitalised After Car Mounts Pavement Outside The Blanchardstown Centre

The driver has fled the scene...

Garda

Gardaí are investigating after a young boy was struck by a car outside the Blanchardstown Centre earlier today.

The Journal reports that a BMW came up onto the pavement outside Leisureplex before the boy was knocked down. 

Gardaí are hunting for the driver of the car who eyewitnesses have described as a male wearing a suit. He is believed to be in his mid-teens. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

