Young Boy Hospitalised After Car Mounts Pavement Outside The Blanchardstown Centre
The driver has fled the scene...
Gardaí are investigating after a young boy was struck by a car outside the Blanchardstown Centre earlier today.
The Journal reports that a BMW came up onto the pavement outside Leisureplex before the boy was knocked down.
Looks like a frightening incident in Blanchardstown. #garda #crime— Michael O'Toole 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@mickthehack) December 29, 2017
Gardaí are hunting for the driver of the car who eyewitnesses have described as a male wearing a suit. He is believed to be in his mid-teens.
Fella mounted the pavement in his car and ran over a youth before escaping.— Michael O'Toole 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@mickthehack) December 29, 2017
Comments