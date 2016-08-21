12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Dublin is clearly brimming with amateur comedians...
Dubliners are funny feckers, and they like to share their gasness (gaseousness?) through the medium of signs.
Any sign will do: chalkboard, post-it, printout, they all do the job. Whether they're designed to make you laugh, make you think, or even to insult you, they're always worth a look.
Here are a few that we've enjoyed immensely...
Good advice
Pub talk
Spotted outside a #Dublin #pub, just #brilliant! #politics #Trump #USelection #IgersDublin #funny #comedy #sign #ch… pic.twitter.com/cj3H8DAQ40— Moss Travel Media (@mosstraveltv) November 11, 2016
More Trump banter
My local Mexican ....Locos in Stillorgan...indulging in some Trump inspired marketing.. pic.twitter.com/Z8JJWz85sY— Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) June 11, 2016
A busy week at The Beer Market
A message to the youth of today
There's a old man in Dublin city centre who has this on the front of his house. What a legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/EKxTHiTRH8— Laura Gaynor (@_LauraGaynor) January 8, 2017
Interesting facts from Bread & Butter
Did a new #coffee blackboard. #pun pic.twitter.com/wL1bBas3nI— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) October 2, 2016
Well this is handy
Directions #Dublin style?!— What Sarah Ate (@whatsarahate) July 9, 2016
(Spotted in Stephen's Green) pic.twitter.com/iMPz4DmZQg
You might have to do a double take
A real life-changer
This is THE sign 😂 @NoNameBarDublin pic.twitter.com/2tEQpUZ0ig— Sarah Smyth (@SJS1983) January 22, 2017
Taking that pizza obsession to new heights
Spotted on Aungier Street...— Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) January 30, 2017
(Credit: @Clarkesqe) pic.twitter.com/SfCA2iPJBC
Honesty IS the best policy
Spotted in Donnycarney...— Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) January 24, 2017
(Credit: @El_Cheesio) pic.twitter.com/5MM1FEa865
A shop that REALLY doesn't know how to sell itself
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
