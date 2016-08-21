12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin

Dublin is clearly brimming with amateur comedians...

Dubliners are funny feckers, and they like to share their gasness (gaseousness?) through the medium of signs.



Any sign will do: chalkboard, post-it, printout, they all do the job. Whether they're designed to make you laugh, make you think, or even to insult you, they're always worth a look.

Here are a few that we've enjoyed immensely...

Good advice

Pub talk

More Trump banter

My local Mexican ....Locos in Stillorgan...indulging in some Trump inspired marketing.. pic.twitter.com/Z8JJWz85sY — Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) June 11, 2016

A busy week at The Beer Market

A message to the youth of today

There's a old man in Dublin city centre who has this on the front of his house. What a legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/EKxTHiTRH8 — Laura Gaynor (@_LauraGaynor) January 8, 2017

Interesting facts from Bread & Butter

Well this is handy

You might have to do a double take

A real life-changer

Taking that pizza obsession to new heights

Honesty IS the best policy

A shop that REALLY doesn't know how to sell itself

