Feature Dublin Pics

12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin

Dublin is clearly brimming with amateur comedians...

Funny Pics Header

Dubliners are funny feckers, and they like to share their gasness (gaseousness?) through the medium of signs.

Any sign will do: chalkboard, post-it, printout, they all do the job. Whether they're designed to make you laugh, make you think, or even to insult you, they're always worth a look.

Here are a few that we've enjoyed immensely...

Good advice

A post shared by Nejia Bejaoui (@nejiab) on

Pub talk

More Trump banter

A busy week at The Beer Market

A message to the youth of today

Interesting facts from Bread & Butter

Well this is handy

You might have to do a double take

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

A real life-changer

Taking that pizza obsession to new heights

Honesty IS the best policy

A shop that REALLY doesn't know how to sell itself

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

To see more pictures like this, follow lovindublin on Instagram. Ah go on.

READ NEXT: These 18 'Ghost Signs' Beautifully Capture The Spirit Of Dublin Past

funniest signs in Dublin
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
WATCH: This Sketch Is Absolutely All Of Us Back In Work After Christmas
WATCH: This Sketch Is Absolutely All Of Us Back In Work After Christmas
12 Sure Fire Signs That Today Is New Year's Day
12 Sure Fire Signs That Today Is New Year's Day
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
News

Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
News

REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Sponsored

FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
News

Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin