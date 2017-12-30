Recipes Dinner

This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland

The more you know...

Ly Garden

There's nothing we love more than a good takeaway. But if we're going to have a splurge, it has to be top notch.

Restaurants across Ireland have been fighting it out lately to be named among Ireland's best takeaways at the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards and the lucky winners were named at a ceremony at Fallon & Byrne earlier this year.

The top award on the night went to Ly Garden in Tallaght, which was named Ireland's Best Takeaway, while 19 other winners were also crowned on the night.

Screen Shot 2016 10 18 At 14 50 37

Keen to try it out to ring in the new year?

Then get to stepping. Ly Garden will no doubt be hopping tonight, so check out their website right here and see what you want from their deadly menu. 

And don't forget to Treat. Yo. Self. 

READ NEXT: This Is The Best Day Of The Year To Go Online Dating

Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. T: @katedemolder / kate@lovin.com

Comments

Recipes

Read More in Recipes
This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
These Twisty Fries Are Going To Be Your New Favourite Side Dish
These Twisty Fries Are Going To Be Your New Favourite Side Dish
You Need To Give This Churro Recipe A Whirl This Weekend
You Need To Give This Churro Recipe A Whirl This Weekend
This Gooey Raspberry Cake Is The Dreamy Dessert You Deserve
This Gooey Raspberry Cake Is The Dreamy Dessert You Deserve
You Need To Make This Deliciously Bold Chilli Dog Tonight
You Need To Make This Deliciously Bold Chilli Dog Tonight
9 Poached Egg Recipes That Are Perfect For A Lazy Sunday Morning
9 Poached Egg Recipes That Are Perfect For A Lazy Sunday Morning
WATCH: This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg
WATCH: This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg
This Nutella Semifreddo Looks Insanely Delicious
This Nutella Semifreddo Looks Insanely Delicious
7 Mouthwatering Recipes You Should Really Ask Someone Else To Make You This Morning
7 Mouthwatering Recipes You Should Really Ask Someone Else To Make You This Morning
This Caramelised Pear And Blue Cheese Pizza Recipe Is Simply Divine
This Caramelised Pear And Blue Cheese Pizza Recipe Is Simply Divine
This Dublin Restaurant Boasts A €17 Early Bird And It's Absolutely Deadly
This Dublin Restaurant Boasts A €17 Early Bird And It's Absolutely Deadly
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
Lifestyle

Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
Lifestyle

PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
Gardaí Appeal For Witnesses After Yesterday's Hit And Run In Blanchardstown
News

Gardaí Appeal For Witnesses After Yesterday's Hit And Run In Blanchardstown
One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off
Music

One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin