This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland

There's nothing we love more than a good takeaway. But if we're going to have a splurge, it has to be top notch.

Restaurants across Ireland have been fighting it out lately to be named among Ireland's best takeaways at the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards and the lucky winners were named at a ceremony at Fallon & Byrne earlier this year.

The top award on the night went to Ly Garden in Tallaght, which was named Ireland's Best Takeaway, while 19 other winners were also crowned on the night.

Keen to try it out to ring in the new year?

Then get to stepping. Ly Garden will no doubt be hopping tonight, so check out their website right here and see what you want from their deadly menu.

And don't forget to Treat. Yo. Self.

