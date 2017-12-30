This Is The Best Day Of The Year To Go Online Dating

It may come as a surprise that the busiest day in the year for online dating traffic is actually New Year's Day.

It has been discovered by dating app Hinge that there is a huge rise in the number of users of popular dating apps on the first of January.

New Year's resolutions could be a reason as to why there is such a big surge, with people hoping to start the new year off on a good foot.

New year, new me, new boyfriend or girlfriend perhaps?

So if you're looking for love we recommend that you head onto Tinder, Bumble, Plenty of Fish, Grindr, Her or any of the others on New Year's Day coming!

